Akai refreshes its LPK25 and LPD8 MIDI controllers with Mk2 edition

Akai’s LPK25 and LPD8 mini MIDI controllers are getting an update – here’s what you need to know about the Mk2 variations.

The new models are sleeker and said to be more responsive. Both units have undergone a cosmetic redesign that gives them a slightly more vibrant appearance.

The LPK25 Mk2 MIDI keyboard now comes with a new Gen 2 two-octave Dynamic keybed – a feature which first premiered on the brand’s popular MPK Mini Mk3 MIDI controller.

The keybed is said to offer heightened velocity response. Other new features include a built-in arpeggiator and clock for controlling software instruments, hardware devices and supported modular gear.

It still doesn’t have a pitch-modulation wheel, though one could argue this lets Akai Pro keep the unit’s design extremely compact.

Meanwhile, the LPD8 Mk2 now features eight RGB-backlit pads, drawn derived from the brand’s flagship MPC X. Similar to the improvements made to the LPK25 controller, these new pads introduce an improved level of responsiveness and velocity sensitivity.

Additionally, the LPD8 Mk2 offers eight assignable rotary knobs which can be routed to your DAW, software or hardware to achieve precise control over reverbs, volume and all sorts of other parameters.

Both units are available now for £50 each, shipping with software bundles that include the MPC Beats DAW and a variety of useful MPC instruments and effects.

In other Akai news, earlier this year the brand made its leap into creating workstation keyboards – launching the long-awaited MPC Key 61. In our 8/10 review, we said: “MPC Key 61 is a proper studio and stage centrepiece, and should be serious competition for Roland’s Fantom and Korg’s Kronos. Its sample editing and sound-design tools are powerful, and the generous connectivity options allow you to perform with a cockpit of instruments. The plug-ins, keyboard, touch strip and 4×4 drum grid let you lay down loops in minutes, and the continued support Akai will provide should ensure that it remains viable for years to come.”

Learn more about the controllers on the Akai Pro website.