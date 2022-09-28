Ableton Live 11.2 brings AUv3 plugin support, a fresh new Reverb device and more

Ableton Live 11.2 has arrived, bringing useful updates, compatibility improvements and an improved Reverb device.

Among the version’s biggest updates is AUv3 plugin support for macOS 10.15 or higher. This pertains to the likes of the Moog software Minimoog, Model 15 and Animoog Z. AUv2 and AUv3 plugins can both be enabled in Ableton’s preferences. Control Surface support has also been improved, including quantise settings for Novation Launchkey MK3 and navigation improvements for PreSonus ATOM SQ.

Refinements also come to Ableton’s in-built Reverb device, which now has a fresh new user interface, better CPU optimisation and new sonic edibility. Parameter adjustments on the device have been updated, and a Smooth dropdown menu has been added, meaning users can now specify how the Size parameter responds when edited with the Smooth options— namely None, Slow, or Fast.

Care has also been taken to minimise the presence of artefacts when editing Smooth to None. A switchable filter type has also been added to the High filter in the Reverb device��’s Diffusion Network, selectable between a one-pole low-pass and a low-shelf filter.

The update is more of a refinement than a renovation, but it’s symptomatic that Ableton is continuing to prioritise its users and improve its workflow. Upon its release, Ableton Live 11 introduced an array of new MIDI and audio devices, along with a probability editor for MIDI and MPE support.

MusicTech awarded it a 10/10 review score, dubbing it “truly a joy to work and create in” and naming it MusicTech’s Best DAW Of 2021. “Despite Live’s DNA in performance, one of its great strengths is the number of use cases it serves,” said our review, “making it the production software of choice for a wide variety of audio professionals.”

You can find the full list of Ableton Live 11.2 release notes on Ableton’s website.