Skrillex to play at Berghain this October

A decade ago, the thought of brostep sensation Skrillex gracing the decks at Berghain would have raised eyebrows, but in 2023, that’s precisely what’s happening.

Due to take place in October, Skrillex is set to perform at record label PAN’s 15th anniversary party at the infamous Berlin nightclub, which has become famous around the world for its thunderous techno, extensive 48hr parties, strict door policy and debaucherous adult delights.

The event will feature a diverse lineup, including Tzusing, Crystallmess, and Amnesia Scanner, who will join Skrillex on the Berghain floor. Upstairs at Panorama Bar, the label’s founder, Bill Kouligas, will perform alongside Dj Babatr, Yves Tumor, Doss, Objekt, and more.

This is far from the first time an unexpected act has performed at Berghain, which is usually home to more underground techno acts. In 2018, Kylie Minogue performed with a full band at the club, saying it “lived up to expectations”. Lady Gaga once hosted an album listening party in its Halle am Berghain room and Skepta has also performed a grime show there.

In 2022, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk was turned away from the club by its infamously selective doorman, Sven Marquardt. In a tweet afterwards, Musk wrote, “They wrote PEACE on the wall at Berghain! I refused enter. [sic]”. Felix da Housecat was also refused entry in 2015, tweeting “U fucked with thee [sic] wrong person @berghain”. Even Richie Hawtin has been refused entry.

If you’ve been tracking Skrillex’s return to form this year, you might not actually be too surprised by his Berghain appearance. The producer released his first album in nine years earlier this year. He’s also performed a number of big DJ sets, in New York’s Times Square and at Coachella and recently performed at Tilburg’s Draaimolen Festival as part of a rare B2B with techno hero, Blawan.

Skrillex’s DJ set at the PAN event at Berghain will take place on 27 October. As with most of its events, tickets are only available on the door. Find out more at ra.co.