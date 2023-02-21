Four Tet, Skrillex and Fred Again.. held a surprise school bus performance in Times Square before Madison Square Garden show

The unannounced event took place just one day before the trio’s sold-out show

Last week, Four Tet, Fred Again.. and Skrillex joined forces for a surprise show in Times Square just one day before they played their sold-out show in Madison Square Garden.

The event took place on Friday (17 February) and saw the trio perform an hour-long set on an American-style school bus, parked in the heart of the iconic location.

The pop-up show was held a day before their long-awaited show in Madison Square Garden – which sold out within a matter of minutes – and provided an opportunity for fans unable to acquire tickets with an opportunity to see them perform live.

Hundreds gathered to watch the joint set from the three artists, and many more joined online via the live stream, hosted by The Lot Radio.

Tracks such as Skrillex’s recent release Rumble (featuring Fred Again.. and Flowdan) were performed, alongside covers of Joy Anonymous.

It was a moment by Four Tet that seemed to capture the most online attention, however, with the artist dropping the dubstep track COUNTRY RIDDIM’ by HOL! – a choice that was quickly undone by Fred Again… Check out footage of the moment below.

im fucking crying at four tet randomly dropping into this riddim song pic.twitter.com/pUp28nYNMG — gaszia (@Gaszia) February 17, 2023

At the Madison Square Garden performance the following night, the trio performed a five-hour set to over 20,000 attendees.

The event also saw Dubstep icon Skrillex announce Don’t Get Too Close, his second album within 48 hours.

You can watch the full set via The Lot Radio‘s YouTube channel.