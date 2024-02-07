Legowelt, Dopplereffekt & more will play at Houghton Festival 2024

Batu, Object Blue and Mathew Jonson will also play; the Princess of Wales has not yet confirmed her attendance.

Norfolk electronic music festival Houghton has announced the lineup for its 2024 edition, happening in August.

The festival takes place on the grounds of Houghton Hall in Norfolk and, since its first edition in 2017, has garnered a cult-like following for ravers. Even Catherine, the Princess of Wales, made an unexpected appearance at the festival in 2023.

Several debut Houghton performances will take place this year. These include live sets from Legowelt, Dopplereffekt, Actress, Barker, Marie Davidson, Nightmares On Wax Soundsystem and Object Blue & Natalia Podgórska. Skee Mask, Luke Una and many more will also be DJing at the event for the first time.

Notable names returning to Houghton this year include the likes of Hammer, Mathew Jonson, Mr Scruff, Pangaea, Ricardo Villalobos, Saoirse and Voigtmann.

Houghton’s popularity is thanks to its packed lineups of underground electronic talent in the form of live acts and DJs, art displays, 24-hour license and no-frills approach to staging and setups, instead taking a keen focus on the sonic experience.

According to Houghton, “Each stage has its own unique sonic, whether warehouse or woodland”. This year Houghton has teamed up once again with audio brand d&b audiotechnik, which will create a sound system for each stage, including a “jaw-dropping 360 degree Soundscape system” in The Warehouse Stage, it says.

“Every festival makes its own journey,” Craig Richards, Houghton Festival’s founder/curator and Fabric resident DJ, said in a recent press release. “Ours has been extraordinary and unique on so many levels. Two super years where we experienced a vision of the future and gained a loyal following. A subsequent three years of cancellations due to an unimaginable storm and COVID-19.

“We returned on a hot and dusty year, determined to re-engage with our audience and our statement. Every single step of the way we focused on belief and longevity. It made us stronger and more determined.”

“Last year we felt that we came nearer to the festival we envisaged eight years ago whilst it was in its infancy. We are incredibly proud of our yearly gathering in Norfolk, it felt logical that we consider 2023 year 1 and therefore in many ways just the beginning. Every year we evolve our presentation of this long-term project and with this in mind we are delighted to present the music programme for Houghton year 2 (in its eighth year).”

Houghton Festival 2024 is not just about music and non-stop partying. Attendees can also enjoy Houghton Hall�’s sculpture park, this year featuring artists such as Turrell, Kapoor, Gander, Scully, and Antony Gormley.

The festival runs from Thursday 8 August 2024 til Sunday 11 August 2024 at Houghton Hall in Norfolk.

Tickets are available at Houghton Festival.