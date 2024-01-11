CES 2024: Victrola unveils its most impressive and feature-packed turntable yet, the Stream Sapphire

CES 2024: Victrola has thrown its hat into the CES 2024 ring, unveiling the highest-end instalment to their Works with Sonos turntable range.

The Stream Sapphire turntable is set to be the brand’s most impressive turntable yet, with the ability to support 24-bit/48kHz lossless FLAC audio. The turntable promises to sound far better than its predecessors – and you’d expect so, given its price-tag of $1,499 is more than the $800 Stream Carbon and the $599 Stream Onyx combined.

Victrola has also crafted the turntable with higher-quality materials than the Carbon and Onyx models, as well as a brushless motor and a premium Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge.

The system also works with music management system Roon, while also having and Universal Plug and Play protocol (UPnP) integration. That means that the Stream Sapphire will be compatible with loads of speakers and wireless gadgets, from smart TVs, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars and just about any smartphone or laptop.

The company’s CES showcase also unveiled the Victrola Automatic, a budget-friendly turntable that comes in at a far more affordable $199 that will be available in Spring. The turntable wont be a Works With Sonos release, but will have Bluetooth compatibilities.

On the more quirky side, Victrola has also announced it’s been working on an innovative new… Rock. Yep – the Victrola Rock Speaker Connect is a Bluetooth speaker designed to look like a rock. Available in sand, stone and granite, the speaker will allow music lovers to integrate speakers into their gardens seamlessly, powered by a USB-C port and built-in solar panel.

For more information on the Stream Sapphire, head to Victrola.