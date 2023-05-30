Behringer’s Spice joins the Crave and Edge for a trio of Moog Sound Studio-inspired synths

In a surprisingly scarce social media post, Behringer has announced the Spice synthesizer, seemingly taking cues from Moog’s Subharmonicon. This new compact synth joins the likes of Behringer’s Crave and Edge, both also inspired by Moog Sound Studio synthesizers.

All Behringer had to say of the new red semi-modular instrument was: “Many of you asked for some SPICE in your life. [We] hear you.”

“SPICE comes with full MIDI/USB implementation. The unit is currently undergoing final beta testing and hopefully will go into production soon. We believe we can produce SPICE for 249 USD max.”

The brand may not explicitly say the Spice is inspired by the Subharmonicon, but its feature set is starkly similar. Sure, it’s packed into a different layout, but boasts the same dual oscillator design with four subharmonic oscillators, two four-step sequencers with a polyrhythm section, and a similar patch matrix.

Already, Behringer’s followers are asking for a way to connect the Spice to its stablemates, the Edge and Crave. As these three synths are essentially a reimagination of the Moog Sound Studio series, with the Edge taking the place of Moog’s Mother-32 and Crave being a rendition of the DFAM, we expect three-way compatibility to be very likely.

In our review of the Subharmonicon, we said: “As a standalone unit, this box of tricks has a tremendous amount to offer. But it takes on a different character and extended possibilities when partnered with other modules. Simply adding modulation sources opens up the sonic colours. It��’s not a cheap device but when you consider the constituent components as individual pieces within a Eurorack system, it begins to look like better value.”

Currently, the Moog Sound Studio trio will set you back around £1,300. Behringer’s offering will likely cost around £600 altogether if the Spice retails for the proposed price.

When will it be available? Your guess is as good as ours. Currently, Behringer supposedly has over 50 products in the pipeline, many of which are yet to be given a release date. You can keep up to date on what’s available in our Behringer product guide.