My Forever Studio S4 Ep3: Jack Patterson’s zombie-proof Clean Bandit catamaran

Find out which unusual luxury item Jack picks to create a “deep sea reverb,” and which reference track he always uses.

Jack Patterson – the producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist of British uber hit-making trio Clean Bandit – joins Chris Barker and Will Betts on the 42nd episode MusicTech’s My Forever Studio podcast, brought to you in partnership with EVO by Audient.

In Season 4, Episode 3 of the podcast, Jack speaks from his home-built studio and dreams up an unusual studio forever home on the high seas. Along the way, he unveils the secret behind the iconic piano sound of the group’s multi-platinum and ever-present track, 2013’s Rather Be. Jack goes on to tell us whose esoteric hardware he’d steal for the studio and which song he and the band measure all their new tracks against.

Coming from a mixed musical background of classical and electronic music – his mother was a French horn player, his father a DJ – Jack found himself in big school bands from a young age and soon discovered Avid’s Sibelius note writing software, giving him a taste for electronic music production.

While studying at Cambridge University, Jack, his brother Luke Patterson, cellist Grace Chatto, and Neil Amin-Smith met and began writing music together. After debuting in 2012 with their single, A+E , the band found quick success as it peaked at number 100 on the UK Singles Chart. After two more chart-ranking singles, Rather Be landed and was 2014’s second best-selling song at 1.3 million copies.

Two albums, countless nominations and several big wins later, Jack and Clean Bandit have dropped their first single of 2022, Everything But You feat A7S. Jack tells Chris and Will that the band are in a “new, insanely creative, productive phase” and “making loads of music with loads of wonderful people,” and that an album is on the way.

