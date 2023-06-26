How to watch Glastonbury 2023 sets by Fred Again.., Fatboy Slim, Fever Ray, Hot Chip and more

Catch up on some of the highlights of Worthy Farm’s festival for free

Glastonbury 2023 did not disappoint in the electronic and alternative music scene this year. With a plethora of producers, DJs, beatmakers and multi-instrumentalists playing across the festival, there was more than enough music to dig into – and now you can catch some of the highlights at home, too.

A collection of full performances are available to view for the next month or so, comprising sets by Fred Again.., Fatboy Slim, Fever Ray, Alison Goldfrapp, Jacob Collier, Hot Chip, Leftfield, Shygirl, Joey Bada$$ and more.

The BBC broadcasted live footage of the shows at Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, which took place on Worthy Farm, England, from 21 to 25 June.

Fred Again..’s performance at the Other Stage saw the British star sing, play piano, and trigger samples on his Maschine to tens of thousands of dancers – from emotional bangers such as Kyle (I Found You) to the bass-heavy Rumble, which he produced with Skrillex. We

Over on The Park Stage, Fatboy Slim paid tribute to Faithless singer Maxi Jazz, who passed away in December 2022. He played the artist’s legendary 1995 dance track, Insomnia, as footage of Maxi Jazz was shown on screens behind him. This was after the iconic DJ brought out UK singer Rita Ora for a performance of their new track, Praising You, a rework of Fatboy Slim’s 1998 Praise You.

Also on The Park Stage was electronic music duo Leftfield, who played out their classic 80s and 90s dance anthems as the sun set on Worthy Farm, and Fever Ray, who performed an emotional and experimental show in the later hours of Friday night.

You’ll probably want to catch Jacob Collier’s show on the Other Stage too – he turned the entirety of the audience into his choir, which is certainly something to behold.

Browse the collection of performances and watch them for free on BBC iPlayer.