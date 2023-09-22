Tycho: “If there’s a software equivalent of a tool or an instrument, I’m going to use that instead of the hardware, no matter what”

While the Minimoog is his favourite instrument, the producer admits he prefers Universal Audio’s software emulation…

Producer Tycho has weighed in on the ongoing analogue vs digital debate, stating that he will always use the software equivalent of a tool or instrument “no matter what”, if it’s available.

In a new interview with MusicTech, the electronic musician elaborates on his stance, explaining why, for him, software always beats hardware.

“If there’s a software equivalent of a tool or an instrument, I’m going to use that instead of the hardware, no matter what,” he explains.

“There’s just so many options. And I’m a plugin junkie; my gear lust has switched from hardware to software. I’ve used a lot of software in the past it’s not like I just started using software instruments.

The topic then moves on to his Minimoog, Hansen’s favourite instrument. However, as he explains, when Universal Audio released their own software version he realised that he might prefer it over the real thing, and has actually used it extensively during the making of his upcoming 2024 album.

“That’s the sad thing,” he admits. “Universal Audio came out with its Minimoog emulation and, it’s sacrilege to say it but, I like it more. It ended up serving me well on this record.”

Will he give up the instrument? “No, absolutely not,” he declares. “I don’t care if I never use it again. It’s too sentimental.”

In other news, Tycho has revealed that he is selling almost 100 of his studio items on Reverb.com for a fixed price.

“I’ve been collecting synthesizers and gear for about 25 years now,” says Hansen. “And I’ve found that throughout my career, I get inspired by new machines and new ways of working with machines, so I always try to keep things cycling in and out. And I think, at this point, it’s time to refresh.”

If you want a sneak peek of what’s in Tycho’s studio, check out the video below: