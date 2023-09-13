Tycho is selling almost 100 pieces of studio gear used on his iconic albums Dive, Epoch and Awake

Outboard gear, synths and effects will be available on Reverb from next week

American electronica artist Tycho is clearing out his studio. Ever wanted any of his gear? Now’s your chance. Almost 100 of his studio items will be up for sale on Reverb.com in September.

Real name Scott Hansen, the Grammy-nominated producer will be listing his studio items on The Official Tycho Reverb Shop. Classic synths, mixers, outboard effects and more will all be available for you to snap up.

Hansen’s not auctioning his gear, but instead listing it all for a fixed price. In which case, you’ll need to be quick if you want to claim any of his trusty music-making companions.

“I’ve been collecting synthesizers and gear for about 25 years now,” says Hansen. “And I’ve found that throughout my career, I get inspired by new machines and new ways of working with machines, so I always try to keep things cycling in and out. And I think, at this point, it’s time to refresh.”

If you want a sneak peek of what’s in Tycho’s studio, check out the video below.

Tycho’s Reverb Store highlights

Alright – so what’s up for grabs?

Some of the highlights of the haul include an Oberheim FVS-1, or Four Voice, released in 1975. This particular synth was used to create Tycho’s pads in his seminal albums.

“I first got [the Four Voice] out, and it was like a magic synth,” Hansen says.

“It’s just so unpredictable that it has a mind of its own. It’ll lead you down these paths you never knew you wanted to go down. I’ve never heard anything like it. I used it a lot on Dive for pads and big atmospheres and for basses and leads on Awake. Then I went back to pad mode on Epoch. Every time you sit down at it, it makes a sound that you’ve never heard.”

A Neve 54 Series mixer, which is likely to be a pretty extravagant purchase, is going up, too. “It’s a broadcast console that I believe was mainly for South African radio,” says Tycho. “I always had my eye on them because they had one at The Hangar in Sacramento and later at Panoramic Studios, and honestly, I just loved the way it looked. Right before [I started recording] Epoch, I got it. Most of that album ran through this mixer.”

Tycho’s Korg Trident, which he bought because of Boards Of Canada’s purported usage of it, will be listed. Plus, an Eventide H3000 that he picked up because he saw “a picture of Eddie Van Halen next to one, and I loved [him] as a producer,” Hansen says.

Elsewhere, plenty of more outboard gear will be available. This includes, in Hansen’s words: “a lot of outboard gear that I’ve cycled in and out, lots of compressors, like the SSL G-Comp, the Chandler Limited LTD-1, which is one of my favourite preamps ever. [A lot of the outboard gear] started to define my sound with Dive and especially Awake, when I started gravitating toward all-analogue front ends.”

Fancy any of these pieces of gear? Check out the Official Tycho Reverb Shop from 20 September 2023, when the sale officially goes live.

Check it out at reverb.com.