Instagram Broadcast: What is it and how can musicians benefit?

A brand-new social media feature has just dropped and it could be the best new way for artists to keep in touch with fans.

MusicTech has taken a deep dive into Instagram’s new feature Broadcast to find out how it can be of use to musicians and their fan bases.

What is Broadcast?

In simple terms, Instagram’s Broadcast allows creators to send direct messages to their followers about announcements, behind-the-scenes content, event details and more. This can also expand to voice notes, videos, reels, and Q&As.

Followers who join the channel are able to react to messages and interact with polls, but they are not able to send any messages back.

It could be a good tool for musicians as it looks to be a good way of sharing exclusive content directly to those who care the most, and create a strong community within Instagram.

How does it benefit musicians and fans?

Instagram’s Broadcast feature is an interesting tool for musicians because a creator can create multiple channels, whether that be to give personal updates and messages to fans (like an Instagram story), or even about upcoming releases, tour dates and more.

Users have the option to either accept or deny the request to join a Broadcast channel, which allows artists to connect with the fans that want to engage.

There is also the option to add collaborators to channels, so more than one person can control what is being said in the chat, including other band members, tour managers, and even select fans.

It’s intriguing to see how DJs are using the newest feature too. DJ Patrick Topping has used it so far to promote a competition, while Friend Within is using the platform to share screen recordings of what he’s working on on Ableton Live. On the other hand, DJ Boring has used it so far to put out a poll about what new merch his fans want to see.

From our experience, Broadcast does feel more personal to connect with an artist this way – at least compared to using stories or posts. As the artist is speaking directly to those that want to hear from, it’s a great way for fans to build a closer relationship to their favourite artist, and for the artist to understand what it is the fans want to know, see and hear.