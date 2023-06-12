logo
News

The XX’s Romy announces solo debut album

Mid Air will arrive this September.

 
Romy

Image: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Get MusicTech breaking news as it happens by following us on Telegram: https://t.me/MusicTechOfficial

Romy of electronic-indie band The XX is set to release a debut solo record later this year, with a song on its track list written in collaboration with Fred again..

The XX – which consists of Romy alongside members Oliver Sim and Jamie Smith – shot to success with their 2009 album, XX. Their atmospheric opener, Intro, is often their most recognised song and became widely well-known for its use on TV.

Romy has already been trickling single releases out over the last three years as a solo artist, and her debut album, Mid Air, is set to arrive on 8 September 2023. The tracklist is as follows:

  1. Loveher
  2. Weightless
  3. The Sea
  4. One Last Try
  5. DMC
  6. Strong ft. Fred Again..
  7. Twice
  8. Did I
  9. Mid Air ft. Beverly Glenn-Copeland
  10. Enjoy Your Life
  11. She’s on My Mind

On Instagram, Romy says of her forthcoming release: “I’m SO HAPPY that I can finally announce that my album Mid Air is being released on 8 September! The album title is inspired by the fleeting, weightless and euphoric moments I’ve had on a dance floor, connecting with people and processing emotions, before the beat drops and brings me back to reality.”

She continues: “Mid Air is a collection of songs celebrating love, navigating loss and exploring identity. It’s musically inspired by dance music, it’s a love letter to the queer clubs I first went to when I was growing up and people I met there and the music I heard that has made me feel more alive and less alone.”

Speaking of her collaboration on track Strong with Fred Again…, Romy also states, “Fred and I met through songwriting for other artists, this was the first song we made together that I felt I had the confidence to say, I think this song is for me. Big love to you always Fred this song will always be a special one between us, so grateful for you.”

You can listen to the track now below:

Find out more on Romy’s official website.

#Artist/Producer/DJ
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and tutorials to your inbox.

Subscribe
logo

The world’s leading media brand at the intersection of music and technology.

Join our mailing list

Sign Up Now

© 2023 MusicTech is part of NME Networks.