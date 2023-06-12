The XX’s Romy announces solo debut album

Romy of electronic-indie band The XX is set to release a debut solo record later this year, with a song on its track list written in collaboration with Fred again..

The XX – which consists of Romy alongside members Oliver Sim and Jamie Smith – shot to success with their 2009 album, XX. Their atmospheric opener, Intro, is often their most recognised song and became widely well-known for its use on TV.

Romy has already been trickling single releases out over the last three years as a solo artist, and her debut album, Mid Air, is set to arrive on 8 September 2023. The tracklist is as follows:

Loveher Weightless The Sea One Last Try DMC Strong ft. Fred Again.. Twice Did I Mid Air ft. Beverly Glenn-Copeland Enjoy Your Life She’s on My Mind

On Instagram, Romy says of her forthcoming release: “I’m SO HAPPY that I can finally announce that my album Mid Air is being released on 8 September! The album title is inspired by the fleeting, weightless and euphoric moments I’ve had on a dance floor, connecting with people and processing emotions, before the beat drops and brings me back to reality.”

She continues: “Mid Air is a collection of songs celebrating love, navigating loss and exploring identity. It’s musically inspired by dance music, it’s a love letter to the queer clubs I first went to when I was growing up and people I met there and the music I heard that has made me feel more alive and less alone.”

Speaking of her collaboration on track Strong with Fred Again…, Romy also states, “Fred and I met through songwriting for other artists, this was the first song we made together that I felt I had the confidence to say, I think this song is for me. Big love to you always Fred this song will always be a special one between us, so grateful for you.”

You can listen to the track now below:

Find out more on Romy’s official website.