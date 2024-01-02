DJ launches GoFundMe campaign to replace urine “soaked” decks

The DJ has promised everyone who donates will receive a “very special mix” that will be created to “share our gratitude through an auditory experience”.

A DJ has launched a GoFundMe campaign after his DJ decks were “soaked” in urine during a Thanksgiving rave.

It’s never nice when your DJ decks malfunction mid-way through a set. However, for one Chicago-based DJ, his decks faced a little more than a malfunction after a partygoer decided to pee above the DJ booth, leaving them completely destroyed.

READ MORE: Floating record shop Rubber Ducky Records reopens after sinking with new stock

NERV MHZ launched the campaign in early December in order to raise funds to buy a new board to “keep raves running hot”

“So ravesgiving was lit but someone got too lit and peed above the DJ booth,” he explains in a post on GoFundMe.

“It ended up leaking down onto our DJs board when it was put away,” He continues. “The board was completely soaked in pee and doesn’t work anymore. Anything truly helps. Thank you.”

It appears that the DJ decks in question are the discontinued Pioneer DJ DDJ-1000.

Since the launch of the GoFundMe page on 10 December, he has raised over $500 of his $1,500 target.

“From the bottom of my heart, a ginormous thank you so much to everyone who donated,” he writes. “To be honest, we did not expect this much support towards this cause but we’re extremely grateful for every single one of you that either shared or donated.

“It puts such a huge smile on our faces on how many people can come together and show support in this community. Thank you once again. P.S. To all the donors, a very special mix will be created to share our gratitude through an auditory experience.”

Using the $500, NERV MHZ was able to put money towards a Pioneer DJ XDJ-XZ.

You can still donate now by visiting GoFundMe.