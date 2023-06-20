New book analyses every single track from Aphex Twin’s catalogue

Aphex Twin: Every Album, Every Song – written by 17-year-old Beau Waddell – charts all the music from the musician’s six albums and numerous EPs.

A new book analysing every single album and track from Aphex Twin’s catalogue has been released.

The brainchild of 17-year-old author Beau Waddell, Aphex Twin: Every Album, Every Song is published by Sonicbond as part of their On Track series, and charts the entire discography of Richard D. James, better known as Aphex Twin.

The book covers all the material from his six studio albums – Selected Ambient Works 85-92 (1992), Selected Ambient Works Volume II (1994), …I Care Because You Do (1995), Richard D. James Album (1996), drukQs (2001) and Syro (2014) – as well as his numerous EPs for labels including R&S, Warp and Rephlex.

Also explored are the releases James has made under such aliases as Caustic Window, Polygon Window and Bradley Strider.

“From the well-known to the obscure, the rapid bursts of activity in the 1990s to the so-called hiatus in the 2000s, every corner of the Aphex Twin’s formidable discography is examined in vivid detail, providing insightful analysis and an impetus to discover for both new listeners and hardcore fans,” reads an accompanying piece of text for the book.

Aphex Twin: Every Album, Every Song is available to purchase now. Additionally, Sonicbond, the publisher behind the book, invites aspiring writers to apply to contribute to its On Track series.

Last year, Aphex Twin released a unique granular sample mashing app, Samplebrain, for free. The app works by chopping up audio into a ‘brain’ of interconnected little sections, networked by similarity. The app is still available via GitLab.

Last week, Aphex Twin performed at Sónar’s 30th-anniversary festival. Other high-profile names featured in the lineup included Bicep, Honey Dijon, Oneohtrix Point Never, Bad Gyal, Black Coffee, Little Simz and Cakes Da Killa.