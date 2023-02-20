Aphex Twin and more to perform at Sónar’s 30th-anniversary festival

Bicep, Honey Dijon and Eric Prydz are other names included in the lineup

Sónar has unveiled the complete list of artists set to perform at this year’s thirtieth-anniversary festival – including Aphex Twin’s first performance at the event in over ten years.

The full list of names set to perform at the Barcelona event was announced last week (16 February) in an update from the festival’s official YouTube channel.

It was then that the brand confirmed that Aphex Twin would be performing at the upcoming event – making this his first Sónar appearance in twelve years.

A variety of newly appointed acts were also revealed, alongside previously announced artists including Bicep, Honey Dijon and Oneohtrix Point Never. These new additions include the likes of Bad Gyal, Black Coffee, Little Simz and Cakes Da Killa.

It is also confirmed that Eric Prydz will appear at the three-day event to present his audiovisual show, HOLO.

2023 marks the thirtieth anniversary of the Spanish festival, which was founded by Ricard Robles, Enric Palau, and Sergi Caballero to celebrate music, creativity and music-related technologies.

As well as the live performances in the evening, a series of daytime events are also offered to those attending. According to Sónar, these will include talks, forums and music-related masterclasses.

Aside from his upcoming performance at the Barcelona festival, Aphex Twin is also set to perform at the London-based Field Day event later this year.

Last month, the artist – also known as Richard David James – announced that he would be appearing at the event this August, following a series of cryptic clues that appeared online. He will share the stage with artists including Bonobo, Arca and Sudan Archives.

The thirtieth-anniversary instalment will be held from 15-17 June this year. Tickets are currently available on Sónar’s website.