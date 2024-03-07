Moby breaks down how he made his classic track Extreme Ways

The track is famously used across the Bourne film franchise.

Veteran DJ and producer Moby has given a full multitrack breakdown of how he put together his popular 2002 song, Extreme Ways.

The song was originally released as part of his sixth studio album, 18, which landed that same year. It is also famously used across the Bourne film franchise.

In a new video shared to YouTube, Moby has given insight into how he built each layer of the song, including drums, bass, guitar, string pads, electric piano and other synth elements.

The track remains one of Moby’s most popular, with nearly 100 million streams on Spotify alone. In just three minutes, you can get a closer look behind the track. Watch the full video below:

Moby released Ambient 23 last year – a collection of sixteen ambient tracks that span two-and-a-half hours long in total, which are inspired by some of his ambient music heroes – from Brian Eno to Jean-Michel Jarre and Will Sergeant.

“[It is] made to help anxiety (my own, and hopefully yours, too),” he wrote following the release. “For 2023 may we all be less anxious (and may we all stop looking for validation from a culture we don’t respect…)”

It’s not uncommon these days for artists to give fans a deeper look into how their music is pieced together. In November last year James Hype released a 30-minute video showing how he pulls together a remix. In Ableton Live, the DJ and producer remixed the track Baby by Quality Control, Lil Baby and Da Baby in full.

