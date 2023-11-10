Watch James Hype show you how to make a remix in just half an hour

“I don’t know what a professional mastering engineer does but a lot of my stuff I’ve mastered myself.”

Do you want to make a remix of one of your favourite tracks but have no clue where to start? Well, you’re in luck. DJ and producer James Hype has shared a video showing how he makes a remix from start to finish, which is just 38 minutes long.

In a lot of cases, tutorials on this topic form part of lengthy (and in some cases, expensive) courses, but Hype has uploaded his walkthrough straight to his YouTube channel to watch for free.

Hype – known for tracks such as Lose Control and You Give Me A Feeling with Vintage Culture – remixed the track Baby by Quality Control, Lil Baby and Da Baby originally during a livestream.

Taking to Ableton Live, he explains that the reason he decided on remixing this particular song is due to its use in Fred Again…’s popular track, Baby Again.

“I decided I was gonna do a remix, and I thought ‘fuck it, let me do it on a livestream,’ because… makes sense,” he says, before firstly using vocals only, cutting them up, and adjusting the tempo to kick things off.

He then goes on to figure out the key of the vocals, before experimenting with presets and beats. Watch the full video below:

Towards the end of the video, Hype responds to a comment received during the stream which states they didn’t think his mastering chain would be as simple as it is: “Honestly man, you don’t really need very much to master something. I mean, I don’t know what a professional mastering engineer does but a lot of my stuff I’ve mastered myself. Like Lose Control, no one else touched that I did the whole thing.”

James Hype offers a further in-depth production course which focuses on songwriting, how to create “huge drops”, and how he uses sample libraries, plus more. Head to Digital DJ Tips to find out more.