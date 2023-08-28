Watch Aphex Twin’s full Field Day 2023 set in 360 video — for free

Aphex Twin’s recent performance at 2023’s Field Day festival is now available in its full glory online.

Earlier this month, the DJ put on his first UK show since 2019 at Victoria Park, setting the festival ablaze with an hour and a half of groovy techno beats and intoxicating visuals. The performance saw Aphex Twin sampling tracks from his extensive discography, including hits from his new EP ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760’.

And now, NTS Radio has released a full stream of the entire set in 360 video (and spatial audio) for you to relive the show. Watch it below. You can also check out our review of his set here.

The festival also saw Aphex Twin marking his headlining performance with the release of a limited edition run of 12’’ vinyls. Limited to just 100 copies, the Field Day-exclusive 5-track vinyls were said to be snapped up by 2:30pm on the day of its release.

Many of those records, which cost just £5 to purchase, are now going for more than 100x their original price online. A quick scan through eBay shows one seller listing the vinyl for a whopping £599 while another recently sold it for £520.

The record’s tracklist, according to Discogs, is as follows:

A1 Korg Funk5

A2 Korg 1B RU,EC,E

B1 Soog E

B2 Body Pads

B3 Dgitne Tst1e