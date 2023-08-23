Scalpers are selling Aphex Twin’s £5 Field Day vinyls for hundreds on eBay

The Field Day-exclusives were said to be snapped up by 2:30pm on the day of its release.

Those limited edition 12’’ vinyls that Aphex Twin released prior to his recent headlining performance at London’s Field Day festival are now going for more than 100x their original price online.

The producer, real name Richard D James, surprised fans with a similar limited edition vinyl when he headlined the festival back in 2017 — and it’s clear that getting your hands on one now is just as hard as it was years ago.

Limited to just 100 copies, the Field Day-exclusive 5-track vinyls were said to be snapped up by 2:30pm on the day of its release. Those records soon surfaced online, some even before Aphex Twin — whose set began at 9:25pm — had taken to the stage.

A quick scan through online marketplace eBay shows the vinyl, which cost just £5 originally, being listed for a whopping £699 on one listing; a bidding war is also taking place on another listing, with 6 bidders and a current bid of £520.

The record’s tracklist, according to Discogs, is as follows:

A1 Korg Funk5

A2 Korg 1B RU,EC,E

B1 Soog E

B2 Body Pads

B3 Dgitne Tst1e

Aphex Twin put on his first UK show since 2019 at Victoria Park last weekend, setting the festival ablaze with an hour and a half of groovy techno beats and intoxicating visuals. The performance saw the 52-year-old musician sampling tracks from his extensive discography, including hits from his new EP ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760’.

We were lucky enough to attend Aphex Twin’s show at Field Day 2023 – you can live vicariously through us by checking out our review of his set.

In other news, the producer has recently launched a new augmented reality app called ‘YXBoZXh0d2lu’, which translates to ‘aphextwin’ when decrypted using Base64 binary-to-text encoding.

Created by Tokyo-based spatial internet studio KALKUL, visual artist Weirdcore with Warp and Aphex Twin himself, the app is said to offer an “alternate world of interactive AR bringing the artwork, music and video to life in 3D”.

All you have to do is use your smartphone’s camera to scan the packaging of ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760’. After which, you can choose between various immersive experiences that accompany the EP’s four tracks.