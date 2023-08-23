The Chemical Brothers and Beck join forces for new single Skipping Like a Stone

The single will be a part of The Chemical Brothers’ newest record For That Beautiful Feeling, set for release on 8 September 2023.

The Chemical Brothers have teamed up with singer-songwriter Beck on new single, Skipping Like a Stone.

Speaking about the collaboration, Beck exclaims his love for the duo’s “great predilection for exploration.”

“They kind of sit in an unusual place between different eras of electronic music and DJ culture,” he adds. “It’s like they have one foot in multiple decades at the same time in a way that is utterly unique among their peers.”

The single is planned to appear on The Chemical Brother’s newest 11-track record For That Beautiful Feeling, set for release on 8 September 2023.

It will include a previously released single No Reason, as well as a new mix of The Darkness That You Fear and Live Again.

According to the band, a month after the album is released, they will also release a new book about their relationship and history with electronic music.

You can listen to the new track, Skipping Like a Stone, below:

In other news, the UK government is upgrading the church famously features on the album art of their 1998 compilation album Brothers Gonna Work It Out from a Grade II listed site to a Grade II* site.

Upgrades to the status of Our Lady of Fatima, which is situated in Essex, came after a recommendation from Historic England in a bid to protect its historical and architectural significance.