The Chemical Brothers announce first album in four years, ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’

More block rockin’ beats 30 years into the game. Here we go!

Thirty years into the game, UK dance music duo The Chemical Brothers have announced a new album, For That Beautiful Feeling, set to be released in September.

The album will be The Chemical Brothers – real names Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons – first studio album since 2019’s No Geography. While the band have released anniversary versions of classic albums, Surrender and Dig Your Own Hole, among EPs and remixes, this new music body of work will surely galvanize (hey) boys and (hey) girls who are fans of the superstar DJs and producers.

The album announcement follows the release of singles No Reason, All Of A Sudden and Live Again [ft. Halo Maud], which came out earlier this year and had been a key addition to the boys’ live set in recent years.

Upon the announcement of this, their 10th studio album, The Chemical Brothers have treated us to a music video for the Live Again. It’s directed by long-time visual collaborators, Dom & Nic. Watch below:

On the music video, the directors have said, “Working with the Chemical Brothers is a dream for any video director. We’re really lucky to be still making films together after quite a few years,” Dom & Nic said in a press statement. “The Chems just keep smashing it with great tracks that demand videos that live up to the music and hopefully add something extra to the whole experience. ‘Live Again’ is our 10th collaboration… the woozy, wonky analogue sounds and the dreamlike lyric suggested a hallucinogenic visual journey following a character caught in a loop of death and rebirth.”

The tracklist for the album is as follows:

Intro Live Again [ft. Halo Maud] No Reason Goodbye Fountains Magic Wand The Weight Skipping Like a Stone [ft. Beck] The Darkness That You Fear (Harvest Mix) Feels Like I Am Dreaming For That Beautiful Feeling [ft. Halo Maud]

For That Beautiful Feeling will release on 8 September 2023. Check out The Chemical Brothers’ back catalogue via their Bandcamp.