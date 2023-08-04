Church featured on The Chemical Brothers’ album artwork to receive Grade II* status

It comes after a recommendation from Historic England to the UK government

The UK government is upgrading the church The Chemical Brothers famously featured on the album art for their 1998 compilation album Brothers Gonna Work It Out from a Grade II listed site to a Grade II* site.

The church – Our Lady of Fatima in Harlow, Essex – features its iconic needle spire, which was designed by British architect Gerald Goalen. The upgrade came after a recommendation from Historic England to the UK government in a bid to protect its historical and architectural significance.

Ed Simons, one half of the big beat pioneers, celebrated the news on Twitter, saying: “Harlow church on Chemical Brothers album cover granted protected status.”

Harlow church on Chemical Brothers album cover granted protected status 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/tt3q3oJVlq — ed simons (@eddychemical) August 3, 2023

Builders completed the church, with its “jewel-like” interior, in 1960. It had 500 seats circling a freestanding altar – an innovative design at the time.

Clare Price, of the C20 Society said, “The effect of walking into the church is uplifting, the feeling of entering a shifting kaleidoscope of colour … must surely have made many a new town worshipper gasp in astonishment”. The group campaigns for the preservation of architectural heritage from 1914 onwards.

The Chemical Brothers are releasing their 10th studio album, For That Beautiful Feeling, on 8 September. It’ll be their first album since 2019’s No Geography.

Not only that, but they’ve also announced a “career-spanning retrospective book”, Paused in Cosmic Reflection. It will arrive on 26 October via White Rabbit Books.

