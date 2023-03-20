The Chemical Brothers release acid-tinged track, ‘No Reason’

The Chemical Brothers have shared a new track entitled No Reason.

The song is the first taste of new music from the duo since their two-track 2021 EP, The Darkness That You Fear. Since then, the only music released by The Chemical Brothers was in 2022 when they released a four-track EP of remastered versions of tracks from 1996.

No Reason has been a key feature in recent The Chemical Brothers live shows and DJ sets, keen listeners might note. It features an energetic, bopping bass riff, snare rolls and, later in the track, a brash 303 acid bassline.

Alongside the release of the track No Reason is a surreal animated visualiser directed by The Chemical Brothers’ longtime collaborators, artists Smith and Lyall, which you can watch below. The visualizer features choreography and performance by Gecko Theatre, a prominent UK theatre company. You might be familiar with the visuals if you managed to attend a Chemical Brothers live show in 2022.

The single was mastered in Dolby Atmos at Abbey Road Studios in London by Giles Martin, a producer best known for his work with The Beatles. The use of Dolby Atmos technology offers an immersive three-dimensional listening experience that enhances the song’s overall impact.

According to NME, The Chemical Brothers are now working on their new album, which will be the follow-up to their critically acclaimed 2019 release, No Geography.

The new single, No Reason, although coming 30 years after the release of the duo’s first single, shows The Chemical Brothers sounding as fresh as ever in their distinctive, characterful, party-starting style. UK act NOISY recently told MusicTech about how this style inspired them: “There’s a real rawness and attitude to some of the Chemical Brothers stuff which is something we’ve always felt attached to and wanted to push that further with the distorted radio vocals and dance grooves,” they said.

Of course, No Reason is available to stream, but a limited edition 12-inch red vinyl will be available for purchase on 28 April. The record includes a previously unreleased B-side titled All Of A Sudden.

Pre-order and stream the track on thechemicalbrothers.com.