Orbital M25 rave barman recounts 90s acid house scene in new book, Rave New World

‘Rave New World: Confessions of a Raving Reporter’ aims to paint a different narrative to that of the mainstream media at the time, says author Kirk Field

A barman at Orbital’s famed warehouse raves on the M25 has released a book that documents the UK acid house scene of the 90s.

Rave New World: Confessions of a Raving Reporter, written by author Kirk Field, provides an authentic firsthand account of the explosive rise of acid house and the clubbing scene in the 1990s.

Drawing from his experiences serving drinks at and reviewing the original M25 raves organised by electronic music duo Orbital, Rave New World offers a matter-of-fact narrative on acid house. Field says this differs to the “media lies” that were written about acid house and the rave scene by tabloid papers at the time.

With an honest and straightforward approach “from a raver”, Field combines personal anecdotes with poignant social commentary. While shedding light on the darker aspects of attending such raves, he also celebrates the nostalgic spirit that defined the “naughty ’90s.”

In Rave New World, Field attempts to paint the picture of the 90s by covering the scene’s key figures and other definitive people of 90s culture. Field writes about the likes of Diego Maradona, Timothy Leary, Boy George, Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis, Genesis P-Orridge, Brigitte Nielsen and Boris Yeltsin. Even Saddam Hussein’s wife, the president of Tunisia, and Queen Elizabeth II are mentioned.

“I decided to write this book,” Field writes in the introduction, “in the hope that (perhaps when I wasn’t looking) my teenage sons could learn about the adventures I had before they came along; the ups and downs, the moments of revelation and despair – while learning something about the life I once led. If any of this resonates with you, please feel free to hand your teenagers this book when you have fin-ished [sic], with a knowing wink and those immortal words, ‘When I was your age ..!’”

Read more about Kirk Field’s Rave New World: Confessions of a Raving Reporter and purchase the book via kirkfield.net.