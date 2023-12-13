Taylor Swift is now “bigger than jazz” in 2023, streaming data reveals

Pop mega-star Taylor Swift would officially be “bigger than jazz” if her music was considered as its own genre, data reveals.

Swift’s popularity has risen exponentially in recent years, which has been captured by her iconic Eras tour. Throughout the global stint, which continues in 2024, Swift plays music from each album era of her successful music career so far.

According to new data from Luminate, as reported by Billboard, Swift had reached 15.92 million in album consumption units as of 16 November. Her industry market share at this point was 1.66 per cent – with just six weeks left in the year.

If Swift was her own genre, she’d rank at No. 9 based on the data provided to Billboard, which documents market shares of genres such as R&B/hip-hop, rock, pop and more. Her position falls between Christian/gospel’s 1.76 per cent market share and children’s music’s 1.12 percent. “In 2023, Taylor Swift is bigger than jazz,” the outlet says.

In October, it was reported that major labels were seemingly “overhauling contracts” for newly signed artists, with some restricting their musicians from re-recording their music no earlier than 10 years or more after leaving their label.

The new limits appeared to have been implemented following the success of Swift’s re-recorded albums, which she released as Taylor’s Version cuts. The Anti-Hero singer decided to remake her old music to regain full ownership of her catalogue.

Swift’s Midnights album became the first record to sell better on vinyl than on CD in 35 years back in 2022. She was also named as Apple Music’s Artist Of The Year for 2023, with the brand describing her as a “generation-defining artist.”

View all 2024 live dates for the Eras tour via the official Taylor Swift website.