“She is a generation-defining artist”: Taylor Swift named Apple Music’s 2023 Artist of the Year

The superstar saw 65 songs reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 – more than any other artist.

Taylor Swift has been named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023, after reaching the accolade of the most-streamed female artist in Apple Music history.

The global superstar has seen incredible success in the last 12 months with the release of two re-recorded albums: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

In addition, the start of her Eras tour in March saw her streaming figures grow by 61% globally according to Apple Music, and saw the 2019 track Cruel Summer re-enter and remain in the charts since April.

While Ed Sheeran holds the top spot for most streamed Apple Music artist ever, with more than 9.5 billion plays globally, Swift has seen an impressive 65 songs reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 in 2023, which is more than any other artist in the streaming service’s history.

“I am so honoured to be Apple Music’s Artist of the Year,” says Swift. “Thank you to every single one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful, celebratory year ever. From streaming the music non-stop to screaming it together in real life at the shows, dancing chaotically in movie theatres, none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much.”

“Taylor Swift’s impact on music is absolutely undeniable – not just this record-breaking year, but throughout her entire career,” says Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music and Beats. “She is a generation-defining artist and a true change agent in the music industry, and there is no doubt that her impact and influence will be felt for years to come.”

Taylor Swift has been in the headlines over the last few weeks as it’s been reported that major labels are “overhauling contracts” to prevent artists from re-recording their music.

Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group are three major labels who have recently overhauled contracts for new signees to introduce these new restrictions.

Their hope is that future artists will not be able to re-record their own albums no earlier than 10 years or more after leaving their label.