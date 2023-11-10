SiriusXM to take on Spotify with all-new $9.99-a-month streaming plan

Users can look forward to a personalised streaming experience that “puts discovery at the forefront”, says the company.

Sirius XM has announced the launch of a revamped streaming app and an all-new $9.99 a month ‘Streaming All Access Plan’ aimed at “welcoming in a new generation of SiriusXM listeners.”

Rolling out in the App Store, Google Play, and on Amazon Fire devices on 14 December, the new SiriusXM app will offer listeners a more personalised, easy-to-use and lean-back streaming experience that “puts discovery at the forefront”, says the company.

Listeners can enjoy four curated sections including Music, Talk & Podcasts, Sports, and a customised For You landing page. The app also sees SiriusXM revamp its playback functionality, with a new media player optimised for each type of content such as transcription and speed control for podcasts.

Other features include greater content discovery, enhanced search, an expanded podcast library, and a new central audio library that boasts offline listening and download capabilities.

According to SiriusXM, new subscribers will be invited to tailor their experience at sign-on by selecting artists, genres, personalities, leagues, and topics that they love. They can then browse through and sample tailored channel recommendations with a simple swipe.

More importantly, it’s not just the music streaming pie that SiriusXM has set its sights on. The company is also attracting listeners with a variety of new original channels and shows. Following the launch of the app next month, SiriusXM will be introducing new guest ‘DJ channel takeovers’ from over 160 of the world’s top artists and bands, ranging from Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B to Alice Cooper, Luke Combs, and Maren Morris.

“The introduction of the new SiriusXM streaming experience marks a pivotal moment in our history, one that kicks off a new era of innovation at our Company,” said SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz. “And this launch is just the beginning; we will continue to iterate and develop our product offerings throughout the next year and beyond as we strive to deliver our subscribers the best listening experience on the go, in the car, and wherever they choose to tune in.”

“From can’t miss live moments to the perfect soundtrack for any occasion, with the new SiriusXM, we are putting our differentiators at the forefront and welcoming in a new generation of listeners, bringing them closer to what they love.”