Shazam will now give users gig recommendations based on their history

The new feature uses your Shazam history to provide event recommendations tailored to your musical interests.

Apple-owned music discovery app Shazam has rolled out a new feature that’ll recommend gigs in your area that you might be interested in.

Currently only available in the iOS version of the Shazam app, this new “Concerts” section makes use of your Shazam history to provide concert recommendations. Users can narrow down their search using one of the two filters provided – Popular and For You – and save the event to their app or add it to their calendars.

Aside from helping users discover upcoming concerts in their area, Shazam also facilitates setting reminders for upcoming shows and provides notifications for when an artist shares exclusive content like their setlists and tour photos.

Under the new Concerts section, users can access a link allowing them to purchase tickets directly. You can also check out music from the artist playing the show, and listen to his/ her music inside Shazam, Apple Music or Spotify.

According to Shazam, the new feature uses concert information from event recommendation platform Bandsintown, which licensed its data to Apple back in 2022. Spotlight Search will also now display concert data following the new iOS 17 update.

Earlier this year, the Cupertino giant introduced new concert discovery features for Apple Music and Apple Maps. The latter now offers over 40 Music Guides curated by Apple Music editors, showcasing music venues in some of the world’s most vibrant cultural centres.

Last year, Shazam celebrated its 20th anniversary, having originally launched in 2002 as a text message-based service. The platform revealed that Drake topped its most-searched artist list.