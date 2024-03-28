Roland launches the GO:KEYS 3 and 5, two new Zen-Core powered keyboards for the budget conscious

Now available in the US for $349 and $499, respectively.

Roland has unveiled the GO:KEYS 3 and GO:KEYS 5, two wallet-friendly compact keyboards that feature the Zen-Core sound engine found in flagship performance keyboards like the Fantom and Jupiter-X.

Featuring “intuitive tools for learning and enjoying music” and “deeper features” that help you develop your creative voice, the GO:KEYS 3 and 5 are suitable for both beginners and seasoned music creators.

Firstly, the streamlined GO:KEYS 3 offers a core feature set with a touch-sensitive 61-note keyboard and an onboard stereo speaker system. The bigger GO:KEYS 5, meanwhile, includes the same primary features of its sibling, plus a speaker system with extended bass response, a mic input with vocal effects, and enhanced audio connectivity.

Both keyboards boast a compact, all-in-one design allowing users to play and enjoy music anywhere in their living space. The built-in speakers provide self-contained sound, while support for AA battery power makes for a hassle-free setup. Onboard recording is also available to evaluate progress and share music on social media channels.

As mentioned, both models come equipped with the Zen-Core sound engine, which hosts over 1000 sounds from Roland’s historic library. Players can journey through a universe of sonic possibilities, from acoustic pianos and orchestral instruments to modern synthesizers, guitars, drums, and more.

The GO:KEYS 3 and 5 are also filled with ready-made chord progressions in various styles so you can experiment with creating melodies and arpeggios over automatic musical backing. You can craft custom chord sequences, remix them with your backing parts, and apply a range of colourful effects.

Players also get a band of virtual musicians at their fingertips, as each keyboard features a wide selection of dynamic accompaniments, which can be controlled with one or two left-hand fingers. To top things off, you can even access a world of additional sounds and accompaniment styles via Roland Cloud, an ever-expanding online hub for Roland creative content. Support for Roland Cloud Connect, an optional wireless adapter that lets users browse, audition, and download Roland Cloud content from a smartphone or tablet, is also included.

Finally, both keyboards support Bluetooth MIDI and audio/MIDI over USB, which allows players to easily connect to music apps on computers and mobile devices.

The Roland GO:KEYS 3 and GO:KEYS 5 are now available in the US for $349.99 and $499.99 respectively. The former comes in turquoise, dark red, or midnight blue, while the latter is available in graphite or white.

