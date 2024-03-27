The Swarm is a super saw synth in a super small package

Despite being Artium Instruments’ debut product, The Swarm polyphonic desktop synthesiser has already surpassed its Kickstarter goal.

Fresh synth startup Artium Instruments has launched its debut product, The Swarm.

Tiny but mighty, The Swarm is a handcrafted desktop synthesiser that promises to deliver studio-quality sound. With its 8-note polyphonic SuperSaw oscillator core, full-featured arpeggiator and 4 onboard effects, the synth offers a dynamic degree of control right out the box.

The curated onboard effects are satisfyingly varied. A Freeze Effect records a miniscule sample of audio, before layering and smearing the sample to create an infinite, droning sound perfect to dub over. There’s also a Syncable Delay effect, Stereo Reverb and a 4-voice stereo chorus.

Alongside the native effects, The Swarm also has the ability to plug in and process external audio, seamlessly mixing the external input with the synthetic core.

The Swarm also has a Polyphonic Mode and an Arpeggiator Mode. The Polyphonic mode allows users play up to eight notes simultaneously, while the Arpeggiator Mode offers a monophonic arpeggiator.

The best part about The Swarm is that it’s incredibly hands on. Its knob-for-knob functionality allows users to effortlessly control effects, removing any complexity from the creative process. The knobs are also coloured to make controlling and navigating the synth as painless as possible.

Controlled by MIDI through a USB-C port, The Swarm is also quick and easy to set up. For those preferring DIN connections, a USB to DIN converter can easily be used.

Despite not yet being released, The Swarm has already caused quite the stir. The product has already far surpassed its Kickstarter goal of £6,342, with more backers sure to come forward.

The Swarm’s second batch is currently available for £301 on Kickstarter. The Early Bird batch will ship out in June, while the Second Batch is scheduled to ship in July.

For more info, head to Artium Instruments.