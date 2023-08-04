Robbie Williams wants to collaborate with Trent Reznor on It’s Raining Men cover

Williams has tried to get Radiohead on board too – but to no avail.

Robbie Williams has said that he wants to bring Trent Reznor – and Radiohead – on board for a rock cover of The Weather Girls’ 1982 hit It’s Raining Men.

Williams said he hoped that Radiohead would provide him with a rocky backing track for his cover, but as of yet, one is yet to materialise.

“I want to do a cover of It’s Raining Men but I want Radiohead to do a backing track for me,” he told The Sun’s Bizarre column. “But they have not got back to me. I keep asking but nothing back. I dunno. I might ask Trent Reznor.”

Indeed, Williams once admitted he once envisioned making music that was more in the vein of Radiohead or Oasis rather than the mainstream pop he made as part of Take That.

“I went through a pompous moment when I didn’t want to have anything to do with the mainstream stuff I used to enjoy. I thought it was babyish. I wanted to be Oasis and Radiohead,” he told The Daily Star.

“Then I was fortunate enough to relinquish those chains and go, ‘Who am I? What do I like? What do I want to be?’ And, actually, who I am is Morecambe and Wise, the Two Ronnies, Bruce Forsyth, Terry Wogan – that sort of British, professional entertainer who brought so much joy to someone like me, and now I hope to bring it to others.”

Williams will be playing two shows on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk later this month as part of the Heritage Live concert series, where he will be supported by his former Take That bandmate Mark Owen.

Meanwhile, Reznor unveiled the soundtrack to the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem film, which he worked on with Atticus Ross.