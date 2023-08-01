Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross share new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles soundtrack

As Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theatres this week (2 August), Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have unveiled the full soundtrack to the highly anticipated animated film.

Among the 30 tracks released, many feature some pretty wild titles, including names like “Dipshits On A Roof,” “Murder The Shreks!,” “What’s The Worst That Could Happen?,” “(The Worst That Could Happen),” “Grand Theft Ice Cream Truck,” “I Just Met You And You Almost Killed Me,” “Puke Girl,” “Megamind, Gru-Type SH*T,” “Better Than Mark Ruffalo,” and more.

Produced by Seth Rogan, the latest TMNT film gathers some of Hollywood’s biggest names including Jackie Chan, John Cena, and Ice Cube. It also boasts a stellar voice cast, with Rogen voicing Bebop alongside Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael).

With Mutant Mayhem, Reznor and Ross continue their impressive streak of soundtracks, having recently worked on Bones and All, Soul, and Mank. Their next project will be composing music for David Fincher’s upcoming film, The Killer.

Fans of the band, however, may have to wait for new music, as Reznor recently opined that the industry isn’t in a good place for Nine Inch Nails to be putting out songs.

“The importance of music — or lack of importance of music — in today’s world, from my perspective, is a little defeating,” he said. “It feels to me, in general — and I’m saying this as a 57-year-old man — music used to be the thing that, that was what I was doing when I had time. I was listening to music. I wasn’t doing it in the background while I was doing five other things, and I wasn’t treating it kind of as a disposable commodity.”

Reznor added, “I kind of miss the attention music got, I miss the critical attention that music got. Not that I am interested in the critic’s opinion, but to send something out in the world and feel like it touched places, might’ve got a negative or positive [review], but somebody heard it, it got validated in its own way culturally.”

“Culturally, that feels askew. Like I can’t think of any review I care about today that I even trust. I could write it before it comes out because it’s already written. In fact, ChatGPT could probably do a better job, you know? Or is currently doing the job. That makes for what I feel is a less fertile environment to put music out into — in the world of Nine Inch Nails.”

Listen to the soundtrack below.