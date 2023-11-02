Reverb makes a horror soundtrack using a children’s toy – and the results are as terrifying as you expect

Online gear marketplace Reverb made Halloween that much creepier by making a horror soundtrack out of a child’s toy and a collection of stomp boxes, and the result is as spine-chilling as you’d expect.

Children’s toys are commonplace in the world of horror soundtracks, such as a music jack in the box, toy pianos and much more.

Reverb has taken it one step further by connecting a Playtime Engineering’s Blipblox kids synthesiser to a host of stomp boxes, and it sounds like something straight out of a horror film.

According to the website, they used a Walrus Audio Slo Fathom, a Dreadbox Darkness, a Matthews Astronomer V2, an EQD Spires and a Walrus Audio Canvas DI and connected it to the children’s synthesiser in a single chain, before routing it back into the speaker integrated into the synthesiser.

You can listen to the spookiness below:

In other whacky synthesiser news, a blue marble synthesiser that only works when it is in space, is attempting to make its ascent into the stratosphere.

Yes, you did read that correctly, the Blue Marble Synthesiser Kickstarter Project is aiming to launch the first ever music synth that can only work in space (and is playable from earth).

Interactions between the floating marble and various sensors occur inside a capsule. Those interactions, along with audio and video, are then sent back to earth in real-time, where they can be accessed via a web-based interface.

The Kickstarter campaign for the Blue Marble Synthesiser Project is now live. If the goal is met, the system will be launched at the beginning of November, aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket.

Learn more at Kickstarter.