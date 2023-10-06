This Blue Marble Synthesiser only works in space – here’s how you can help get it there

The project includes a web-based interface that will give you access to the synthesizer from earth.

Ever wondered how musical instruments might work in zero gravity? Here’s your chance to find out with the Blue Marble Synthesiser Kickstarter Project, featuring the first-ever music synth that can only work in space and that is playable from here on earth.

At its core, the system involves using data generated by observing the movement of a marble in zero gravity to control synthesiser architecture.

This data will be collected during the marble’s journey in the Blue Marble Synthesiser Capsule – a miniature spaceship pretty much – consisting of a pressurised CubeSat module, computer, camera, sensor array, fan, LED array, microphone, and speaker.

Interactions between the floating marble and various sensors occur inside the capsule. Those interactions, along with audio and video, are then sent back to earth in real-time, where they can be accessed via a web-based interface.

As Physical Synthesis, the team behind the project, explains, the web-based interface is an interactive and self-contained web audio synthesiser that anyone with a link can interact with. The application is inspired by Patatap, and is said to be highly visual which should make it easy to pick up even if you’re new to synths. A VST plug-in is also in development, so you can hook up data directly into your DAW or other third-party synths.

In addition to the Web-Based Interface and VST, there’s also a pretty cool ‘Live mode’ feature which can be accessed by one user at a time. In this mode, users can send data/interactions directly to the capsule such as sending audio files to play from the USound speaker, pulse the fan, or change the lighting conditions. Access to this feature will be determined by project reward level and then by the order a particular commitment was received.

The Kickstarter campaign for the Blue Marble Synthesiser Project is now live. If the goal is met, the system will be launched 1 November 2023, aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket.

Andrew Huang, Benn Jordan, Trovarsi, and Maysun have also been invited to compose original music using the Blue Marble Synthesiser and the resulting tracks will be released for backers on an exclusive album post-mission.

Learn more at Kickstarter.