Will Apple’s “scary fast” M3 chips boost speeds for music producers?

Apple’s new M3 chips, available from 7 November, were announced during Apple’s “Scary Fast” Apple Event, which took place on 30 October.

Apple has announced its new M3 family of processor chips, made up of the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max.

The announcement was made during Apple’s latest Apple Event, dubbed the “scary fast” event, yesterday on Monday 30 October, which you can watch below. The announcement event revolved around the new M3 family, with Apple outlining how the chips will benefit MacBook and iMac users.

The M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips are the first to use 3-nanometer technology, featuring a more efficient GPU, dynamic caching, and hardware-accelerated rendering features. These chips represent a significant leap in graphics architecture for Apple Silicon (Apple’s own system used in chips), targeting a wide range of users, from students to music producers and video editors.

The different M3 chips are used in various MacBook Pro models to cater to different user needs. The all-new MacBook Pro, now available in Space Black, with M3, is ideal for students, business owners, musicians, and video editors, offering a 60 percent speed boost over the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1.

The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is designed for coders, creatives, and researchers, providing up to 40 per cent more performance than the 16-inch model with M1 Pro.

Lastly, the MacBook Pro with M3 Max targets machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors, offering up to 11 times the speed of the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro model and supporting up to 128GB of unified memory for large and complex projects.

Will the Apple M3 chips be useful for music producers?

The short answer is ‘yes’. The M3 chips bring big benefits to music producers. With enhanced performance and rendering capabilities, they streamline music production tasks, making the MacBook Pro with M3 a solid choice for professionals using resource-intensive digital audio workstations.

The M3 Max, with its rapid speed and support for up to 128GB of memory, is especially useful for complex projects on the likes of Ableton Live or Logic Pro. These chips empower music producers with the processing power needed for more efficient and seamless music creation.

This Apple Event followed another announcement briefing made by the company in September. At this event, Apple announced the second generation of AirPods Pro, alongside the iPhone 15 and a new Apple Watch.

