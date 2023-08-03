Qobuz partners with Soho Radio to curate and broadcast DJ mixes, playlists and live sessions

The project will be led by Morning Glory host, James Endeacott

Music streaming platform and digital music store Qobuz has partnered with Soho Radio to deliver its own series of live shows, exclusive mixes, playlists, and live sessions to the global broadcaster’s listeners.

Over six months, a dozen live sessions will capture exclusive performances, paired with video content for both the Soho Radio and Qobuz platforms. James Endeacott, who hosts Soho Radio’s daily morning show Morning Glory, will lead this campaign, showcasing a weekly mix curated by Qobuz. He’ll also curate exclusive Qobuz playlists.

This partnership will encompass Soho Radio’s influential presenters, artists, and industry ties, including DJ Norman Jay MBE and dub legend Dennis Bovell, collaborating to craft genre-spanning playlists for Qobuz.

“Soho Radio’s audience is a perfect fit for Qobuz, and vice-versa,” says Qobuz Managing Director, Dan Mackta. “I got a great response when I guested on Morning Glory earlier this year, and working with James and the team is always fun and exciting”.

“We are thrilled to partner with Qobuz – as pure music lovers and enthusiasts ourselves, this is a tailor-made fit to join forces and create some really unique content for our listeners. We can’t wait to get going!” adds Soho Radio Station Manager, Rachael Bird.

For those who don’t know, Qobuz, founded in 2007, offers high-quality music streaming and downloads. It operates in 26 countries and has an impressive catalogue of 100 million tracks, all in high-resolution quality.

Soho Radio, established in 2014, gives a global platform to music communities through radio shows, podcasts, artist management, and live events, with 200+ monthly coming from Soho and New York.

While Soho Radio is hosted by a wealth of talented human DJs, it was recently revealed that new AI tech can run a radio show and even emulate presenters’ voices. Spotify also now has a AI-powered DJ feature that mixes music together while ‘hosting’ the show like a real DJ.

Explore the Qobuz streaming platform at www.qobuz.com.

Experience Soho Radio’s live broadcasts from London and New York at www.sohoradiolondon.com.