New AI tech can run a radio show and even emulate presenters’ voices

New AI-powered tech, Radio GPT, has been launched that can run an entire radio show by creating presenter voices, scouting local news, playing music and even creating posts for social media.

The launch was created by US-based company Futuri, and as the name suggests, it uses the same technology seen with ChatGPT.

Described as “the world’s first AI-driven localised radio content solution”, RadioGPT combines GPT-3 technology with its AI-driven targeted story discovery and social content system, called TopicPulse.

TopicPulse scans Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and over 250,000 other sources of news and information, to identify which topics are trending locally. Then, using GPT-3 tech, it creates a script for on-air use.

According to Futuri’s website, stations can select from a variety of AI voices for single, duo, or trio-hosted shows. They can even train the AI voices with their existing personalities. Programming is available for individual dayparts, or it can power the entire show.

​​“As early AI innovators in the broadcast space, it’s only natural that we’re bringing the incredible power of GPT-3 technology, paired with groundbreaking technology like TopicPulse, to radio,” said Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig in a statement.

“The ability for broadcasters to use RadioGPT to localise their on-air content in a turnkey fashion opens up resources for them to deepen their important home-field advantages in new and unique ways. With RadioGPT, the possibilities are endless. With RadioGPT, there should never be a ‘liner card’ or ‘sweeper-only’ air shift again. Now everyone can be live and local,” he concluded.

To find out more, or join the beta launch, go to futurimedia.com.