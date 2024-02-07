A producer is remaking classic songs in the style of Runescape music – and we absolutely love it

There’s something to be said about Runescape soundtracks and their ability to take us back to the good ol’ days of endless woodcutting, boss battles, and burning shrimps on makeshift barbecues. Those whimsical tunes, with their MIDI magic and catchy melodies, have long cemented their place in the internet’s collective childhood memory.

Now, YouTuber Unpragmatic Covers has taken things one step further by remaking popular songs in the style of Runescape – with some jaw-droppingly good results that will absolutely blow your mind.

From Blink-182 to Aphex Twin to Yiruma and even Pokémon theme songs, the idea of genre limits clearly doesn’t exist when it comes to these covers. And of course, the songs also come with Runescape-styled art covers to match.

The producer also details his approach behind some of the remakes, such as in the case of this ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit cover in OldSchool RuneScape soundfont’. Explaining their process in the comment section, the producer shares that “Everything was arranged and recorded from scratch using a MIDI keyboard and Logic Pro X”.

The guitar riff, specifically, is a “blend of the original and Righteousness from the RuneScape OST” that they had re-recorded on piano. And for you music nerds, “the original uses power chords and palm muting whereas my version alternates between a lower root note and a combination of the root and perfect fifth one octave up. The rhythm is different and the lower note is used to substitute palm muting, to prevent a robotic grating sound,” says the producer.

Check out the other tracks below. And for more from Unpragmatic Covers, head to their official YouTube channel.