Play “hyperrealistic” turntables in the rebuilt Algoriddim djay app for Apple Vision Pro

All versions of djay are now getting full compatibility with Apple Music.

Algoriddim’s newly reimagined version of its djay application has arrived for Apple Vision Pro, and the brand says it has been “rebuilt from the ground up”, placing users in front of “hyperrealistic” decks and immersive environments.

Alongside the launch, Apple Music integration in djay is now available in 167 countries, across all platforms. Users can connect their Apple Music account directly within djay for immediate access to over 100 million songs, including their personal library.

Those who’ve got their hands on an Apple Vision Pro can now mix their tracks on two 3D turntables within djay, and apply effects through tactile hand gestures. You can physically drag the needle or scratch a record, and even drag a song out of its sleeve from a floating vinyl library to place it on a turntable.

You can also preview the next track by imitating how you would hold headphones to your ear, and utilise features such as automatic beat and tempo detection, filters, looping, time-stretching, advanced audio effects, and transitions. You can of course play right from your own space – such as your living room or studio – or place yourself in an immersive virtual environment.

Take a closer look below:

“We’re thrilled to introduce djay for Apple Vision Pro. Its innovative spatial interface offers a completely new way to experience music and marks a new chapter in the evolution of DJing,” says Karim Morsy, CEO of Algoriddim. “Integrating Apple Music across the entire djay product line represents a significant milestone in Algoriddim’s mission to make DJing accessible to everyone.”

Existing Apple Music subscribers can access an exclusive two-month free trial of the full djay Pro subscription. Those without Apple Music can get djay for £6.99 ($6.99/€6.99) a month or £48.99 ($49.99/€49.99) a year. A free version is also available, but with limited features.

Find out more at Algoriddim.