Nero rediscover stack of old CDs full of original WAVS and unreleased music from 2004-2010

Drum and bass trio Nero have found a mighty stack of old CD-Rs in an attic, which just so happen to contain the original WAVS of their music from 2004-2010, plus a bunch of their unreleased tracks from the same era too.

A picture of the CDs was shared by the outfit on X, and show the words “old Nero bits” sprawled on one of them in marker pen. It seems there have been no official plans yet revealed as to what they might do (if at all) with these unreleased treasures.

The outfit are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, and are due to release a new album, titled Into The Unknown, later this year. It will mark their first full-length release in nearly a decade, with their 2015 album, Between II Worlds, being their most recent LP.

Of course, these newly uncovered CDs were made during the era which saw them release some of their biggest hits including Guilt and Promises, both from their 2011 album, Welcome Reality. When contacted by EDM.com about any potential plans for the CDs, Nero said they’re “still figuring it out.”

Just discovered a stack of old CD-Rs in the attic. Amongst them are the original WAVS of all of our released DnB from 2004-2010 as well as loads of unreleased tunes from that era. pic.twitter.com/NtVp05pvtZ — Nero (@NeroUK) February 15, 2024

In the meantime, their latest singles from this new and upcoming era, Truth and Blame You, are out now. Check them out below:

