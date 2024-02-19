Three unreleased Brian Eno tracks will feature in upcoming Eno documentary

The film arrives on 19 April. You can check out the previously unreleased Lighthouse #429 from it now.

The official soundtrack to Eno, an upcoming documentary that follows the illustrious career of ambient pioneer Brian Eno, has been announced.

The OST will be released along with the film on 19 April, and will be made available to buy as a physical LP in June. Today, an unreleased track that features on the soundtrack, Lighthouse #429, has been made available to listen to below:

Eno, a career-spanning documentary directed by Gary Hustwit, also nods to the musician’s distinctive generative music production process by having its own generative element in its development.

It’s been created using bespoke generative software that dynamically sequences scenes, creates transitions, and manipulates visual and auditory elements in real-time. Drawing from a vast archive of interviews, footage, and music from Brian Eno’s career, the software constructs a unique narrative trajectory for each screening, so the film adapts and evolves instead of offering one static, predetermined narrative.

The official soundtrack for the film, created by Brian Eno himself, is made up of 17 tracks that span Eno’s illustrious career, from his early solo works to his acclaimed collaborations and recent compositions. Notably, the soundtrack includes three previously unreleased recordings, offering fans a glimpse into Eno’s unreleased catalogue.

Director Gary Hustwit says in a press release: “Much of Brian’s career has been about enabling creativity in himself and others, through his role as a producer but also through his collaborations on projects like the Oblique Strategies cards or the music app Bloom. I think of Eno as an art film about creativity, with the output of Brian’s 50-year career as its raw material. What I’m trying to do is to create a cinematic experience that’s as innovative as Brian’s approach to music and art.”

The UK premiere of Eno is scheduled for 20 April 2024 at the Barbican cinema in London, followed by a post-film conversation with Brian Eno, Gary Hustwit, and Brendan Dawes. Exclusive access to tickets is available for those who pre-order the official soundtrack.

