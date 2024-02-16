“Thank you GarageBand”: PinkPantheress named Billboard’s Producer Of The Year

The 22 year-old’s DIY production skills have skyrocketed from her bedroom to the Billboard Awards in just three years.

When PinkPantheress arrived on the scene in 2021, it was clear she had a spark. Despite recording and mixing tracks from the comfort of her own bedroom, her dreamy approach to music quickly breached the UK top 40.

Three years on from her debut singles, Just For Me and Pain, Billboard are honouring PinkPantheress’s self-made magic, crowning her as their Producer Of The Year. The 22-year-old star is Billboard’s second-ever Producer Of The Year, following on from the first winner in 2023, Rosalía.

In light of the award announcement, PinkPantheress has attributed one thing to her success. Taking to X, she simply writes: “Love you GarageBand.”

While she hasn’t allowed many peeks behind the curtain, she has previously shared snippets of her GarageBand work in collaboration with Apple. PinkPantheress took to TikTok to explain the process behind Central Cee collaboration Nice To Meet You. The video shows her using GarageBand as well as Logic Pro.

Aged only 22, PinkPantheress has previously been named Best Female Act at the MOBOs, as well as the BBC’s Sound of 2022.

Speaking to the BBC in 2022, PinkPantheress explained why her DIY, self-produced approach allows her to flourish. “I sing more confidently when I know no-one can really hear me, “ she said. “There’s something about it being really late and dark and relaxing and silent that’s more inspiring than a busy, sunny day. Especially for my music.”

Billboard’s Editorial Director Hannah Karp says she is “thrilled to honour PinkPantheress as one of the most exciting young producers on the rise”.

“Women are still seriously under-represented among the producers making today’s top hits, so we’re grateful to our partners at Bose for helping spotlight talented artists like PinkPantheress who are producing and inspiring a new generation of women to get behind the boards, in addition to wowing fans their fans as performers on stage,” she comments.

The Billboard 2024 Producer of the Year Award will be presented at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on 6th March.

Tickets to attend currently range between $95-$285, and fans can watch the show on 7 March at 5pm PT/8pm ET at Billboard Women in Music.