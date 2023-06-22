This 6-year-old just had a session at Electric Lady Studios – and is finishing tracks quicker than you

A six-year-old musical prodigy named Miles Bonham has put his multi-instrumental talents to good use by recording and producing a cover of Mac Ayres’ Easy at New York’s famous Electric Lady Studios.

The tiny musician, who’s found fame on Instagram, can play guitar, drums, piano, bass, saxophone, violin and ukulele, and was recently invited to a tour of the famous recording facility. But his curiosity took over during his visit, and he couldn’t help but try out some of the high-end equipment on offer.

First, as you can watch in the video below, Bonham lays down a Dilla-style beat on a Questlove’s drum kit. And after liaising with the studio’s on-hand producer, he heads over to a Rhodes keyboard once gifted to the facility by none other than Stevie Wonder.

Next, he heads over to a room where John Lennon and David Bowie once recorded together to lay down some piano, before adding some acoustic and electric guitar overdubs. “This is how quick my workflow goes,” the little musician jokes.

And after laying down a smooth bass line on a bass guitar that looks bigger than him, Bonham heads to the vocal booth to sing a lead melody. Yep, he can sing, too. And there’s the rest of us just trying to master one instrument.

Astonishingly, this was Bonham’s first-ever trip to a recording studio. Given how much he looks at home, we’d wager he’s got a fruitful production career ahead of him yet.

“I could stay here for two weeks and not get bored,” he says.

