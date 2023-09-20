Say hello to SpatialAI, the world’s first spatial AI mastering solution

In 2022, Apple Music saw a 1,000 percent surge in monthly spatial audio listeners, with 80 per cent of its users having tried out the feature.

AI mastering platform Masterchannel has launched SpatialAI, a new tool that specialises in mastering immersive music to be used on spatial audio systems.

READ MORE: Bose introduces QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds with spatial audio

SpatialAI, according to Masterchannel, is the world’s first spatial AI mastering solution, streamlining the creation and technical compliance of spatial audio projects, making them ready for distribution in a matter of minutes.

To use the tool, you upload your music file as an Audio Definition Model Broadcast Wave Format (ADM BWF) to Masterchannel. It will then process the file and return with an optimised track for streaming platforms, along with an individually optimised stereo version for traditional distribution.

The launch arrives just as the popularity of spatial audio on streaming platforms is booming. Apple Music recently disclosed that after just over a year since its introduction, over 80 per cent of its global subscribers have embraced spatial audio, leading to a 1,000 per cent surge in monthly listeners of the format in 2022.

“There’s a growing urgency for artists to deliver tracks in spatial audio, with the format being prioritised for streaming playlists,” Masterchannel CTO Simon Hestermann states in a press release. “However, until now it has been an elite technology. Producers have needed expensive equipment and add-ons to trust it, and engineers and their studios needed to be certified to attract business, making it prohibitively expensive and complex for many.”

“That’s why we launched SpatialAI, to democratise access to spatial audio. Now DIY artists have the opportunity to compete with major signed artists for listener attention. Our aim is to streamline the switch to spatial audio for artists of all kinds.”

To find out more, head to platform.masterchannel.ai.