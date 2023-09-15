Bose introduces QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds with spatial audio

The products feature two modes of its new Immersive Audio tech to switch between – Still and Motion.

Bose has officially launched its new QuietComfort Ultra range, featuring headphones and earbuds which come with ANC and the brand’s all new Immersive Audio.

The launch follows a leak which occurred in August, but the addition of Immersive Audio had not yet been uncovered until now.

Bose says the new range adds “a rich, spacious feel to everything – no matter the content or source,” and says that the playback “is taken out of your head and placed just in front of you. So it’s like you aren’t wearing headphones at all.”

There are two modes of its new Immersive Audio tech on board to switch between, these are Still and Motion. Still is suggested for use when you are stationary and you want your music to be in a fixed position, and Motion, which “allows the audio to move with you, so it’s always out in front of you,” according to Bose (via What Hifi).

When it comes to battery life, the Immersive Audio tech does have an impact. With it in use, along with ANC, users can expect 18 hours worth of playback from the headphones. With Immersive Audio disabled (but ANC still in use), the figure reaches 24 hours.

For the earbuds however, battery life comes in at an average of six hours with Immersive Audio turned off, dropping to just four hours when it’s turned on.

Take a closer look in the videos below:

Along with these main two releases, Bose has also launched another pair of over-ear headphones without ‘Ultra’ branding – simply called the QuietComfort Headphones – these appear to lose the offering of Immersive Audio. Users can still adjust levels of ANC and set custom noise-cancelling modes, however. They have up to 24 hours of battery life, and come in at £349.95.

Both the headphones and earbuds are available to pre-order now (with shipping commencing in October), and come in Black or White Smoke colourways. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are priced at £449.95, whilst the ear buds sit at £299.95.

Find out more and view full specifications at Bose.