Mark Ronson-produced Barbie soundtrack makes UK chart history 

The soundtrack features contributions from the likes of Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX and more

The soundtrack for the Barbie movie has made UK chart history for having the most amount of songs ever in the top of the Singles Chart.

Produced by Mark Ronson, the vibrant record, which features the likes of Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith, accompanies the Greta Gerwig-directed box office hit which stars Margot Robbie as a “stereotypical” Barbie in Barbieland, as she tries to grapple with her sudden human-like changes.