Synth designer Love Hultén is crowdfunding a new book that lets you see inside his artful mind

Journey through Hultén’s retro-futuristic bespoke creations, accompanied by exclusive commentaries and sketches from the man himself.

 
Love Hulten MDLR 37

image: youtube.com/hulten1000

Renowned Swedish designer, woodworker extraordinaire and synth-crafter Love Hultén has announced the crowdfunding of his first monograph titled Apparatrum.

Apparatrum offers an in-depth insight into the idiosyncratic influences and inspirations behind the creativity of the self-described ‘alientech’ and ‘craftporn’ maker, whose reputation for quirky synths and offbeat electronic contraptions often precedes him.

This extensive overview of Hultén’s work celebrates a decade of his creations — which range from synth-shaped guitars to cacti and black goo synthesizers, while also revealing the technical detail and inspiration behind his craft.

Each piece is accompanied by a personal commentary by Hultén that explains his design process and eclectic influences, from retrofuturism and science fiction to Dieter Rams and mid-century design. Interspersed throughout are step-by-step case studies where the artist breaks down the creative process behind some of his best-known works, from the initial sketches to the finished product.

The book also features a personal biography, studio tour and exclusive behind-the-scenes sketches and photographs illustrating Hultén’s secretive working process. Readers will also enjoy a deep-dive into Hultén’s evolution as an artist and woodworker, as well as a rare tour of his Gothenburg workshop.

Comprising multiple paper stocks and bound in a dual-cover case with tipped-on images, Apparatrum is a must-have for fans of Hultén’s alientech oeuvre. Backers can choose between a signed or unsigned version of the book; the former costs $87 and the latter $113.

For serious collectors, a special slip-cased edition of the book is also available, featuring a graphic cover designed by Love Hultén himself. Priced at $165, this edition is signed by Hultén and is limited to 250 copies only.

Apparatrum
Image: Courtesy of Volume, Love Hultén

Apparatrum is currently in its crowdfunding stage, with nearly half of its $104,010 goal met. According to the Volume, the campaign will end on 12 April 8pm, and the project will only commence if the funding goal is met.

Learn more about the campaign at Volume.

Love Hulten
#Artist/Producer/DJ
