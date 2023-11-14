Love Hultén teases bizarre new synth project with mysterious “black goo”

The black goo inside the synth is inspired by the FAV (Fluid Audio Visualiser) project developed by South Korean artist, Dakd Jung.

Audiovisual artist and woodworker, Love Hultén, has teased a new project in the works on his Instagram page, which appears to be a synth featuring a crazy “black goo” which responds to sound.

The device, which features a screen displaying the black goo in the centre, integrates a Korg Minilogue XD, plus Collider Delay+Reverb.

Hultén is known for making quirky musical creations, earlier this year he turned a cactus garden into an instrument by integrating a device called Plantwave, which turns biodata from organic objects into MIDI.

The “black goo” used in this new project is inspired by the FAV (Fluid Audio Visualiser) project. This has been developed by South Korean artist, Dakd Jung, at BurnSlap art and tech studio.

Jung has been experimenting with fluid audio visualisation for many years. On his official website, he explains how the “black goo” works: “FAV is a ferrofluid audio visualiser. Ferrofluid is a material first developed by NASA in the 1960s. It has been used for fuel transport in zero-gravity space, spacecraft, and sealing connections in space suits. In modern times, it is used as a damper for high-end speakers, a rotating shaft for motors, and gas sealing.

“The composition of the magnetic fluid is very fine iron particles and a surfactant coated on it, and base oil. It is a liquid magnetic substance that does not sink because it is so small that it is invisible to the naked eye and is evenly distributed in the base oil due to the surfactant component.”

Writing on Instagram, Hultén says of the peculiar synth: “Another project inspired by Dakd Jung and that amazing black goo. Incl Minilogue XD + Collider del/rev. Swipe for video #ferrofluid.”

Take a look below:

Check out more from BurnSlap and Love Hultén via their official websites.