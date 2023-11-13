Lil Yachty says hip-hop is in a “terrible place”

“People are too safe now. Everyone is so safe. I rather take the risk than take the L,” the rapper explains.

American rapper Lil Yachty – AKA Miles Parks McCollum – has declared that hip-hop is in a “terrible place”.

During a conversation at Rolling Stone‘s Musician on Musicians event in New York with fellow rapper Tierra Whack, McCollum was asked about the current state of hip hop, and let’s just say he did not hold back.

“Hip-hop is in a terrible place,” he admits [via Complex]. “The state of hip-hop right now is a lot of imitation. It’s a lot of quick, low-quality music being put out.

“It’s a lot less risk-taking, it’s a lot less originality. People are too safe now. Everyone is so safe. I rather take the risk than take the L.”

Whack then mentions an artist who she believes is taking risks, Atlanta-based rapper JID.

“I love JID,” Yachty adds. “JID is such a beautiful person. He has the spirit of like a real Atlanta Negro and he’s such a good, kind person and he just always embraced me with open arms so I got nothing but respect for JID. I never heard a bad verse from JID ever.”

In more hip-hop news, the nominations for best rap song at the 2024 Grammys have been announced, and the list is stacked, to say the least.

Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake and 21 Savage, and Killer Mike have all received nominations for this year’s category.

However it hasn’t come without controversy, as Lil Yachty himself has spoken out about his newest album missing out on a nomination.

“I just worked really hard from start to finish,” he says. “I just don’t know. I handled it way better than I thought I did. Like I thought I was gonna be like throwing shit around like mad as hell, but I didn’t care. When it came out I just honestly 0.5 seconds after deleted it out of my brain.”